Pets of the week May 8, 2023

Nip and Tuck are a bonded pair of brothers who must be adopted together. They get along with other cats and calm dogs. To learn more about them, call 260-427-5502. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Riddick is an 8-year-old neutered bulldog mix. His adoption fee is $50. To learn more about him, call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne

Sunflower is 2-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. Her adoption fee is name your own price. To learn more about her, call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne