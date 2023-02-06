Pets of the week

Doodle is a 1-year-old female guinea pig looking for a home to love and spoil her. She would be a great option if you already have a female guinea pig Her adoption fee is $25. To meet her, call Animal Care & Control at 260-427-5502.
Cloud is a 2-month-old spayed domestic shorthair/mix. She is not declawed. Her adoption fee is $50. To meet her, call Humane Fort Wayne at 260-744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Mister is a 1-year-old neutered keeshond/mix who weighs 17 pounds. His adoption fee is $100. To meet him, call Humane Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control 260-744-0454.