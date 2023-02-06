How to put a finer point on the Fort Wayne area’s philanthropy was the focus of two speakers at the Monday meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club.
About 80 club members heard Andrew Downs and Alison Gerardot highlight Allen County’s social strengths and challenges and discuss how to use an online dashboard rolled out in December.
Gerardot is vice president of philanthropic services for the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. Downs, long-time director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne, is now president of Andrew Downs Consulting LLC.
The Let’s Rise dashboard at cfgfw.org includes data that was already available and information gathered from community input in a survey on five topics. Respondents were asked about their sense of connection to the community, the region’s inspirational places, personal financial situation, opportunities for lifelong learning, and mind and body health.
Downs stressed that specific findings aren’t necessarily a good thing or a bad thing.
“They’re just data points,” Downs said.
For example, he explained, in the community connections category, 71% of respondents said they visited with family or friends twice a month or more. That could be a good thing, showing that local residents have close family ties and informal support networks. But others might see it as indicating that family contact was “only twice a month,” meaning the relationships aren’t close, Downs said.
“Is this an issue or an asset? I don’t know if it’s good or bad,” Downs said. “It’s a piece of data.”
Downs noted one finding that those who visit most are in the 50-64 age group. He expected it would be those who are older. Another piece of data that surprised him, he said, is that 63% of those who said they exercise said they did it by themselves.
The data might be helpful to groups in tailoring their programs or individual donors in targeting their philanthropy.
Downs and Gerardot said the survey data also can be used for accountability, such as to track over time whether donations are affecting a specific situation.
Rotary and its individual members frequently contribute to donation drives for people and community organizations. The group regularly asks people seeking funding to speak at its lunchtime meetings, which are at noon Mondays at the Suite Level Lounge at Parkview Field.
The Community Foundation helps to set up and manage charitable foundations of groups and individuals, Gerardot said. If a person wants to impact a specific category, such as community health and wellness, he or she could use the dashboard’s data, along with the expertise of the foundation’s staff, to help with the decision of where and how much to give, she said.
The foundation staff plans to form formal committees in each subject area to produce five-, seven- and 10-year plans to guide funding.
Focusing donor dollars is important because it prioritizes community needs and wishes, Gerardot said.