Allen County/ Fort Wayne
Philharmonic shows moving to PFW
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will move to Auer Performance Hall in the Rhinehart Music Building at Purdue University Fort Wayne for main stage performances for the 2023-24 concert season, the nonprofit posted to Facebook this week.
“This expanded partnership with Purdue University Fort Wayne allows the Philharmonic to avoid price increases while maintaining high-quality performances,” the post says. “This move also offers the opportunity to enjoy a contemporary space that was built to produce acoustic balance and maintain the best sound quality possible.
“Access to these improved technologies will bring outstanding musical experiences to the stage. New and returning amenities like valet parking, comfortable seating, and our Musically Speaking pre-concert talks will enhance your concert-going experience as well.”
The local orchestra previously performed at the Embassy Theatre downtown.
Deadline for SBA storm help: June 14
The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds businesses of all sizes and residents in Indiana with damage from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred March 31 through April 1 to apply for the federal disaster loan program by the June 14 deadline.
Businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in the declared counties are eligible to apply. Disaster survivors with insurance should not wait for their settlement before applying to the SBA. The SBA can make a loan for the total loss and use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.
The disaster declaration covers Allen and 11 additional Indiana counties, which are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA economic injury disaster loans: Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley in Indiana. In Ohio, the counties are Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert.
Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration No. 17881.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is June 14. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Jan. 15, 2024.
Salvation Army to celebrate week
Communities across the United States will be celebrating the 69th Annual National Salvation Army Week next week. In Indiana, these festivities include official declarations, open houses, storytelling, fundraisers and food drives.
The Salvation Army Fort Wayne is hosting a seven-day food drive beginning Monday. Non-perishables and hygiene items can be dropped off at 2901 N. Clinton St. on Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support year-round pantry assistance to the community.
In 2022, The Salvation Army Indiana Division provided more than 2.2 million meals to hungry Hoosiers, almost 120,000 safe nights of shelter, and basic social services to over 178,000 individuals across Indiana. With a presence in every county in Indiana, there is much to celebrate during National Salvation Army Week.
Find your local Salvation Army learn more about their plans for National Salvation Army Week by visiting SalvationArmyIndiana.org.
Born Learning Trail up in Hamilton Park
Women United, an affinity group of United Way of Allen County, announced Friday that the Born Learning Trail installation in Hamilton Park will wrap up on Thursday.
The Born Learning Trail is an innovative public engagement campaign that helps parents, caregivers and communities create quality early learning opportunities for young children. A Born Learning Trail contains interactive signs with activities for adults to engage in with young children to turn an outdoor trip into a fun learning experience. The interactive signs throughout the trail offer instructions in both English and Spanish.
The affinity group is a collaboration of local women who are committed to significantly improving the quality of life for the children in Allen County by ensuring their readiness for kindergarten.
This is the second local installation of a Born Learning Trail. The first was completed at McMillen Park in November 2020.
Nominations open for Golden Hoosier
Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Golden Hoosier Award, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Friday.
This is the 16th year for the program, which is offered in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging.
“Our state is filled with generous Hoosiers who are constantly giving back to their neighborhoods and communities,” Crouch said in a statement. “The Golden Hoosier Award is an amazing opportunity to honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving Indiana communities.”
The annual award honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. To be eligible, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.
The deadline for submitting applications is July 9.
Nomination forms can be accessed foud at in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award.
– Journal Gazette