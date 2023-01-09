Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has asked teachers who lead an after-school program if they will continue to teach amid ongoing labor union negotiations.
The Philharmonic management said in a news release Monday that Club Orchestra, also known as Club O, students and parents have a right to know if instruction will continue now that winter breaks at local schools have ended. The news release said management has reached out to Fort Wayne Community Schools teachers involved with the program to assure them their positions are safe despite an ongoing musicians’ strike.
“Club Orchestra is a unique music education program within the Fort Wayne Community School District,” the statement said. “The majority of the program teaching artists and assistants are employees of the district and non-Philharmonic musicians.”
Philharmonic management posed the question publicly Monday, one day after American Federation of Musicians Local 58 said it filed an unfair labor practice charge on behalf of the Philharmonic musicians. The musicians have been on strike since Dec. 8.
Philharmonic management said it had not received a notice of the charge as of 3 p.m. Monday. The National Labor Relations Board had not uploaded new cases since Friday.
The charge was filed, a news release said, because “the Fort Wayne Philharmonic unlawfully coerced individual employees by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike”.
“Additional allegations list multiple dates in December 2022 where Philharmonic management ‘failed to bargain in good faith by placing conditions on its willingness to bargain with the union,’” the release said.
The musicians argue the union’s terms cover the teachers. The musicians referred to management’s actions as trying to coerce their colleagues across the picket line.
The Philharmonic management and the musicians’ union are expected to continue negotiations today.
“The Philharmonic eagerly awaits the union’s response to their best and final offer, increasing wage offerings past the requested 42.5% to 45.8% in addition to a ratification bonus demonstrating of the Philharmonic’s commitment to investing in the future and sustainability at the Philharmonic and returning programming to Fort Wayne,” the management said in a news release.