Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has extended until tonight the deadline for the local musicians’ union to act on what it calls its “best and final offer” for a new contract.
If the final offer isn’t accepted, the Philharmonic will cancel its shows for January and February because of “the required logistics and planning time,” a news release said.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association has been on strike since Dec. 8. The musicians initiated the first strike in the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s history after years of low wages and position cuts to the orchestra.
Union representatives asked management late Tuesday night whether they would extend the deadline to 9:15 p.m. tonight to allow the musicians to meet in person for final consideration of the offer. The orchestra’s management has said it increased its wage proposal to a 42% raise over four years, a raise that would exceed the players’ pre-pandemic wages in the contract’s first year.
“The Philharmonic leadership agreed to the deadline extension in hopes of creating more opportunity for a settlement that would end the strike and return music to the Philharmonic stage,” the management said in a news release.
The Philharmonic said it will update patrons and ticketholders as information becomes available.