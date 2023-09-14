Picking the perfect pumpkin Sep 14, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brynna Kaehr, 3, organizes her selections as she and her mother, Hannah, right, shop for pumpkins and gourds Wednesday afternoon at Captain’s Farm on East Center Drive in Bluffton. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Opponents to new Allen County Jail present alternative plan to the public, some officials Science Central breaks ground on new planetarium Recent divorce filings in Allen County 18-year-old Fort Wayne man identified as victim of fatal shooting Sweetwater turns to insider to find next CEO Stocks Market Data by TradingView