A nightclub is in a zoning dispute with city officials over outdoor concerts, and three Fort Wayne City Council members have jumped into the fray.
Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5675 St. Joe Road, was cited by the Department of Planning Services on April 25 for hosting an outdoor concert in late March.
The venue was cited, the notice says, because neighborhood center zoning allows either indoor concerts or outdoor concerts, but not both.
Piere’s, which frequently hosts indoor concerts, staged outdoor musical events last summer. Piere’s management secured required permits from governmental entities, including the Department of Homeland Security, which regulates outdoor stages.
But no governmental official advised the concerts weren’t legal under zoning law.
After receiving the notice in April, Piere’s hired a Fort Wayne attorney, James Federoff, and appealed the violation.
In a letter to the planning department, Federoff argues the violation hinges on an overly narrow interpretation of the zoning law – the meaning of the word “or.”
He also contends the notice violates the constitutional rights of Piere’s by treating the secular club differently from churches, which have been allowed to stage concerts outdoors without running afoul of the ordinance.
Federoff also argues that at least one other venue – Jefferson Pointe – has had outdoor concerts in a shopping center district while also having an indoor venue, a movie theater. So, the city should be prohibited from selectively stopping short-term outdoor entertainment on Piere’s property, he wrote.
Behind the dispute is a history of area neighbors’ concerns about the venue – and that has spurred council members’ action.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who represents the district where Piere’s is located, wrote a letter siding with the planning department and urging the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to uphold the violation notice.
At-large council members Tom Freistroffer, a Republican, and Michelle Chambers, a Democrat, signed on.
Neighborhood residents are at their wits’ end, Jehl told The Journal Gazette.
Jehl said he has fielded many constituents’ calls regarding Piere’s over the years, including recent complaints about excessive noise. They say the music can be heard in residential developments a half-mile away or more, he said.
“People say, ‘My windows shake’ and ‘I can hear it from my house,’ ” Jehl said. He added rap shows have generated complaints about off-color language.
“People can actually recount the actual offensive words that were being broadcast, … basically into their living rooms,” he said.
The council members’ letter underscores the problem is not a one-time thing. Area residents “many of whom have lived in this area for a very long time, have lived through many iterations of this space, and have tolerated more activity, noise and crime than a person would reasonably assume would be generated by an NC (neighborhood center)-zoned property,” the letter says.
The Fort Wayne Police Department could not immediately provide records of police activity or calls about the property, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer.
Federoff said Piere’s is owned by DG Properties 13 LLC. In state corporation records, the company lists a representative’s address as 803 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. That is the address of the Courtside Building and houses many lawyers’ offices.
DG also has an address in Orland Park, Illinois, Federoff said. A telephone number there had no way to leave a message last week.
Federoff said Piere’s turned to outdoor concerts to stay afloat financially during the pandemic when gathering limits and social distancing precluded indoor events.
Management planned to continue scheduling outdoor concerts this year because they proved popular, he said.
A photo of an outdoor concert at Piere’s shows a substantial temporary stage with tall speakers and lights – similar to what might be seen at a grandstand show at a county fair.
“DG contends (that) in order for the ordinance to prohibit use of property for both indoor and outdoor entertainment, the ordinance should contain a provision clearly prohibiting the dual use; however, the ordinance does not,” Federoff’s appeal says.
On that point, the council members seem to agree.
“If Piere’s would like to hold outdoor concerts, we would request that they follow the same process that all other parcels in Fort Wayne follow and work with the Plan Commission to amend their zoning, allowing for a public hearing so the residents in the area have a place to speak,” the City Council members’ letter says.
A public hearing was scheduled for Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, but the parties asked for it to be postponed. The hearing is now scheduled for the July 21 BZA meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Room 30 of Citizens Square.