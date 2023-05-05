Piggyback ride May 5, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rachel Ivy carries her son Anthony, 4, home from Fairfield Elementary School on a sunny, pleasant Friday afternoon. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Piggyback ride Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto Group, dies at 61 Allen County primary election results Henry, Didier nominated in Fort Wayne mayor's race Former Bishop Luers teacher accused of sexual relationships with 3 students Missing 14-year-old identified as victim of April fatal crash Stocks Market Data by TradingView