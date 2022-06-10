Pipe work to close Solon Road portion next week The Journal Gazette Jun 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Solon Road between U.S. 30 and Yellow River Road will close from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. June 17 during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Rising Carroll senior Owen Scheele passes away Mother accused of starving, beating 7-year-old Two new housing projects proposed for northern Allen County Fort Wayne's Brooks transferring to Washington Crews focus on picking up trash over recycling Stocks Market Data by TradingView