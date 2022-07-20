Pitching practice Jul 20, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emmily Miller, 10, practices her pitching skills Tuesday with her father on Sirlin Drive. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Picture of concentration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dr. John Crawford, former Fort Wayne councilman, has died Random killing of family shook city in 1983 Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer names executive director Fort Wayne man faces 11 drug-related felonies Planners reject hotel's waiver to reduce parking spaces Stocks Market Data by TradingView