An apartment complex that needed rezoning to be built in a single-family subdivision got a green light Monday from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, but a townhome complex had a similar request rejected.
The plan commission voted 7-2 for both the rezoning and the primary development plan for Reed Road Apartments, a 32-apartment complex planned for 1.84 acres at 1411 Reed Road. Karen Richards and Rachel Tobin-Smith voted against sending the Fort Wayne City Council a “do pass” recommendation for both.
Residents at last week’s plan commission public hearing spoke against the complex, initially proposed with 40 units. Developer Skyler Vendrely of Huntertown altered the plans, reducing the number of apartments and parking spaces and adding a courtyard where some parking would have been.
However, for the townhouse complex proposed for 5510 South Bend Drive, commission members voted 6-3 against a rezoning request that would allow Hummingbird Canterbury LLC to build on the 1.5 acres at the intersection of South Bend and Northridge drives. Commission members Ryan Neumeister, Pat Zaharako, a city engineer, and City Councilman Tom Freisthoffer, R-at large, voted against sending City Council a “do not pass” recommendation.
Hummingbird Canterbury, owned by Fort Wayne doctors Rakesh and Reshma Khatri, changed significantly since the proposal was presented to the plan commission last month. On March 20, the commission members voted to send the project back for changes and another public hearing.
The original plans called for two buildings of 20 townhomes with attached garages. At the April 10 public hearing, attorney Scott Federoff presented a pared-down proposed development of 10 townhomes in one building with garages in another building along South Bend. Each townhome would have a third bedroom where the garage had been.
Neighborhood residents said last week the plan still packed too much in too little space, didn’t fit the neighborhood and would increase the volume of vehicles in an area choked by morning and afternoon traffic at nearby Canterbury School.
Richards said the footprint for the buildings is not necessarily smaller, and the development wasn’t compatible.
Tobin-Smith said she didn’t see how the townhome complex could fit on such a small, odd-shaped parcel. The parcel would be created from six lots zoned for single-family houses.
Zaharako said he was in favor of the development but wanted to send it back to city staff for a secondary review because of the layout.
The rezoning for the Reed Road Apartment complex only covers part of the property at the southwest corner of Reed and Lake Avenue. Fort Wayne Senior Planner Michelle Wood said the southern part of the property is zoned for multi-family use, but the northern part is zoned single-family residential.
The plan approved Monday calls for two buildings with 16 one-bedroom apartments in each. Vendrely also plans to remove the white house to the south, which he owns and rents out, he said.
Plan Commission President Connie Haas Zuber said she originally didn’t think the plan had enough green space, but the courtyard is a nice addition.
“The character-adding changes are what made me feel good,” she said.
Richards said the neighborhood to the west and south had many single-story ranch homes on larger lots.
“This is just an awful lot shoehorned into a property,” she said.