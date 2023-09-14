Several Huntertown spoke in opposition to a proposed shopping center during a public hearing Thursday.
Hathaway Crossing, proposed to be developed on Indiana 3 near Hathaway Road, would have 11 parcels for businesses on about 14 acres of land. L2 D3 LLC, the developer, has requested the land be rezoned from low-intensity residential to neighborhood center.
If approved, the area would be a space for businesses, retail, and offices for professional and personal services.
The neighbors who spoke against the project said it would negatively affect their nearby homes.
Pat Hess, an attorney with Beckman Lawson, said he anticipated opposition to the project because it’s changing what is allowed on the land that has only previously allowed light residential uses.
Hess said the land is between the state road and the Talons Reach subdivision. He believes it would be difficult to sell the land for residential use because of how close it is to Indiana 3.
Kimberly Nielsen, a Talons Reach resident, said it might look like Huntertown residents don’t want change. Instead, she said, they are worried about the development’s proximity to their homes.
Nielsen said residents have asked for a berm hill and trees as a barrier between the neighborhood and shopping center. Developers have talked about placing a drive-thru restaurant on the property, Nielsen said, which residents think could decrease their property values.
“We’re in favor of office parks, we’re in favor of (retail spaces),” she added. “We don’t want things that are going to be open late at night, and we don’t want things that are going to produce noise and light pollution.”
Jessica Sinsheimer, another Talons Reach resident, agreed with Nielsen’s concerns. Sinsheimer said she was speaking on behalf of her husband, Mike Sinsheimer, who wrote a letter to the commission.
Sinsheimer’s main concern was creating a barrier between the neighborhood and the development area because the couple’s children play near the area. The couple wants the developer to plant trees in the area as a barrier.
Sinsheimer said the developer committed to planting 10 trees – at the residents’ expense.
“Quite frankly, it’s a little insulting,” she said. “Ten trees will do nothing to create a proper barrier along a 14-acre development.”
Nielsen also expressed concerns with traffic in the area. She noted that Indiana 3 doesn’t have a designated turn lane onto Hathaway Road.
“If you add an entrance right before that, you’re increasing the probability of car accidents,” Nielsen said.
Three other residents spoke in opposition of the development, sharing the same concerns as Nielsen and Sinsheimer.
Beth Shellman, Huntertown town manager, spoke on behalf of the town council Thursday in support of the development.
Shellman said Huntertown has been trying to attract commercial growth, and the town is working on development requests at five intersections on Indiana 3: Carroll, Hathaway, Cedar Canyon, Gump and Shoaff roads.
“You may not have seen everything yet, but we’re having discussions with people looking at every intersection,” Shellman said.
The town manager called Thursday’s request exciting for the town and said it fits perfectly within its master plan.
The Allen County Plan Commission is expected to discuss and vote on the request at 1 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Square. The commission has the final say on the primary development plan but can only make a recommendation on the rezoning request, which will be up to the Allen County commissioners.