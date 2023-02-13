More than 60 residents, about a dozen spilling into an overflow room Monday night, opposed turning the southwest corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended into the home base for a party pontoon boat business.
More than 20 people spoke against a much-revised plan by River City Ventures LLC, Fort Wayne, during a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing. Others indicated their opposition by a show of hands on request of a group leader.
Opponents of the project, which includes a restaurant and a dock on the St. Joseph River for 16-passenger pontoon boats, have raised concerns on environmental and procedural grounds.
Attorney Tom Trent of Fort Wayne, representing River City and its owner Joey Tippmann, said the plan had been altered to take into account residents’ concerns voiced during a previous hearing and informal meeting. The project had a public hearing in November. But a site commitee in the city’s Department of Planning Services found the proposal lacking, and the plan commission agreed, recommending the project be resubmitted in January in time to be on Monday’s agenda.
Proposed changes include a reduction in the number of buildings on the site to one for the restaurant, eliminating a boat house. Also proposed is a rerouting of the River Greenway under the Parnell Avenue bridge and the donation of part of the site to the Fort Wayne parks department. The site also was redesigned with a single walking path to a boat boarding spot.
Trent criticized plan critics who have written letters to the editor and circulated petitions saying the spot is not suitable for the use.
“This is not a pastoral setting as it has been made out to be,” Trent said, adding he did not believe the business would affect nearby property values.
Residents, however, pointed to undesirable behavior such as drunkenness, public urination and loud music as not meeting the comprehensive plan’s goals of enhancing health, safety and the general welfare.
Among the first to speak was Sharon Partridge of Fort Wayne, a retired state government stormwater specialist and president of the local Save Maumee conservation group. She recommended the plan commission deny the project. She said she “would have red-flagged” it in her working days.
The project “has a long list of environmental challenges that need to be sorted out,” she said. “This will likely take a year to work through all the regulatory permitting process.”
The issues include federal and state agency review of water conditions and the likely need for a wetlands inventory and mitigation plan. She called the current stormwater pollution plan during construction inadequate.
Fort Wayne Resident Cathie Rowand, a cyclist and rower, said has gathered about 1,000 signatures on petitions opposing the project. She told the plan commission that nearly all who signed said that area was “their favorite spot” on the Rivergreenway.
During the discussion, reference was made to a stop-work order on the property and removal of trees and brush without proper arrangements. No further information about the stop-work situation was provided.
Opponents also mentioned an unresolved lawsuit from an injury to a passenger on a Tippmann party boat and a boat that got loose from its moorings and hit the Tecumseh Street Bridge.
Plan commission member Judi Wire questioned Tippmann on whether he was aware the land was in a floodplain when he started the project and, if so, he needed to call the Department of Planning Services for assistance.
“I was not aware I was encroaching” on anything that department needed to know, Tippmann said.
“So you didn’t do your research?” Wire countered.
Tippmann said any oversight was being rectified now.
The plan commission is scheduled to vote on rezoning a portion of the site to limited commercial use and the project’s primary development plan at its business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Room 30 of Citizens Square.