The Fort Wayne Plan Commission heard concerns Monday from several opponents of a proposed riverfront recreation facility at the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue.
Joey Tippmann, owner of River City Ventures, wants to build a home for his business at 3602 Spy Run Extended with a 4,400-square-foot boathouse and a restaurant that is planned to be 4,750 square feet.
Plan commission members are expected to discuss and make decisions on approving the preliminary development plan next week. They will also decide whether to recommend that City Council give final approval to the request to rezone part of the 4.5-acre property to limited commercial like the rest of the parcel.
Matt Kelty, the architect working on the project, said the property has been vacant for a long time, partly because of large floodplain. However, the riverfront property works well for Tippmann’s plans, as the restaurant and dining area on the west side of the property would be elevated off the ground with stilts.
The boathouse, on the property’s east side, would primarily be used to work on Tippmann’s five pontoon boats that he uses for his business.
The property would also feature five pavilions that people can rent. Five floating docks will allow River City Ventures patrons to access boats for scheduled two-hour rides.
Kelty called the River City Ventures project “one of the best ways to capitalize on what this property has to offer.”
The Rivergreenway trail will separate the pavilions from the docks, which opponents said will create a safety issue. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, who is a commission member, said he frequently uses the trail to ride a bicycle, so he knows firsthand that the trail has many blind spots around the property.
Tippmann said he has talked with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department about the project and will work with them on how to safely accommodate the space that would be shared by the trail and the business. Tippman has also started clearing brush and small trees along the riverfront to provide better visibility both directions along the trail.
Judi Wire, commission member, said she was concerned the proposal had only received approval from a few city departments while several are still reviewing the proposal. Each development proposal is reviewed by the county health department and surveyor’s office along with several city divisions: fire, water, sanitary sewer, stormwater, transportation and traffic, street lighting and parks.
Kelty said the proposal was submitted Oct. 28, which is later than usual.
Wire drew attention to a fueling business that was once on the property, which conflicts with the proposal that says the land has been undeveloped, aside from an orchard. Kelty said he would look into the site’s history.
Connie Haas Zuber, plan commission president, said she’s sure the members will continue to have more questions during consideration but it’s because riverfront development is important.
“We want to get people out there,” she said. “But doing it right is really, really important.”
Andrea Robinson, economic development administrator, shared her support and said the city’s community development and economic development departments also support it.
Opponents criticized how River City Ventures currently operates. The company regularly picks up patrons from Gildan Park for two-hour river excursions.
Multiple people said they’ve seen the “party barges” stop with the intention to urinate or defecate at Stevie’s Island, a small islet in the center of the St. Joseph River near the intersection of Spy Run Extended and Livingston Avenue.
Tippmann said the River City Ventures pontoons do not stop at Stevie’s Island after Patrick Zaharako, city engineer, asked.
However, Dan Wire said he has photo and video evidence of two incidents from this summer of River City Ventures boats docking on Stevie’s Island. Wire said one of the videos includes a clear audio recording of a staff member announcing to patrons that the stop was for urination.
Other opponents mentioned bad behavior from patrons and staff at Gildan Park, including drinking in the city property and littering. Loud music with profanities and lewd lyrics have also been an issue nearby residents have reported.
Kelty said Tippmann gets blamed for all local bad behavior on boats by owning River City Ventures.
The plan commission members are set to discuss the proposal at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Citizens Square.