The Fort Wayne Plan Commission voted Monday to send a rezoning petition for a property near Canterbury School back for a new public hearing.
The decision came after the board’s site committee sent the petition to the plan commission without a recommendation, instead of the typical “do pass” or “do not pass.”
Hummingbird Canterbury LLC, owned by Fort Wayne doctors Rakesh and Reshma Khatri, wants to change the zoning of a 1.5-acre property at 5510 South Bend Drive from single-family to multi-family. According to the plan commission’s report, the site was platted nearly 100 years ago and contains two homes and four vacant lots.
The developer’s original proposal called for two buildings on the site, each containing 10 townhouses. Plan commission member Patrick Zaharako said the committee had a long discussion before deciding the proposed development was overly dense.
“It just wasn’t compatible with the neighborhood,” commission member Karen Richards said.
According to Hummingbird Canterbury’s initial plan, the two-story townhomes would be 1,225 square feet with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, a kitchen, living room, dining area and a one-car garage. A lawyer for Hummingbird Canterbury said at a previous meeting they would rent for $1,600 a month.
Residents who live near the property voiced opposition to the proposed townhomes at a public hearing last week. Their concerns included the possibilities of the development driving down property values and increasing traffic in the area.
The decision to send the requests back to a public hearing was unanimous. Hummingbird Canterbury’s revised proposal will likely be heard at a public hearing in the next two months.
Scott Federoff, an attorney for the developer, said he hopes the company’s revised petition will be able to be heard as soon as the April 10 public hearing.
“We felt rather than trying to push something that was undesirable through that we should take another look,” he said.
The revised proposal calls for 12 units instead of 20, possibly with three bedrooms each, Federoff said. He hopes the new plan will receive a warmer reception.
Jeff Jacobs, who lives a few blocks south of the proposed development on South Bend Drive, was one of several area residents who attended the meeting. After the vote, he and other neighbors who opposed the project discussed their plans moving forward.
Jacobs said he doesn’t want to pass judgment until he sees Hummingbird Canterbury’s new development plan.
“I’m a little bit disappointed that it wasn’t just turned down,” Jacobs said. “I’m not excited, but I would want to see what they’re proposing now versus what they proposed before.”