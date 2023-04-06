The Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s agenda for Monday includes two proposed apartment complexes, one with 64 units of affordable housing south of Waynedale and the other with a 40-unit apartment complex set for Reed Road.
The proposed affordable housing, Thunder Pointe Apartments, is a joint project between Keller Development Inc. and the nonprofit Brightpoint. They plan to construct six buildings at 2314 Dunkelberg Road, west of Fort Wayne Mobile Home Community and east of Bluffton Road.
Each building would have eight to 16 apartment units with two, three or four bedrooms, said Dawn Gallaway, president of Keller Development. Plans include a community building and a playground in the complex’s center and raised garden beds available for tenants.
“Rents will be based on income,” Gallaway said.
A two-bedroom apartment would rent for between $430 and $880 a month, a three bedroom would run between $500 and $930 a month, and a four bedroom would lease between $530 and $1,000 a month.
All ground-floor apartments would be accessible for the disabled, she said. Eight of those units would be designed specifically for wheelchairs users and include accessible showers.
Brightspot, which works to remove the causes and conditions of poverty, would own Thunder Pointe, Gallaway said. Keller helped the organization find funding through the state and plans to build the complex and manage it, while Brightspot would connect residents with the complex and provide social services they need.
Construction could begin in May 2024 and finish in July 2025, she said.
Keller specializes in affordable rentals and is starting work May 1 on 26 apartments at 1627 Laverne Ave., near East State Boulevard, Gallaway said. Keller owns 15 apartment or duplex communities in Fort Wayne, 10 with income restrictions and five without but considered affordable for the city’s market.
Keller has developed two other affordable living complexes with Brightpoint. Both of the Brightpoint projects have income restrictions, Gallaway said.
The other project on Monday’s agenda, Reed Road Apartments, is planned as a two-building complex at 1411 Reed on almost 2 acres on the city's east side. The land is zoned for single family residential homes, and developer Skyler Vendrely of Huntertown has requested rezoning to multi-family residential.
The proposed location is at the southwest corner of Reed and Lake Avenue. Black Bear Creek Apartments is on the northeast corner.
Plans call for 40 one-bedroom apartments, 10 on each floor of the two buildings, Vendrely said. Each building would be 9,450 square feet. The site includes a grassy area where people can walk dogs, he said. Vendrely is considering building a pavilion in that area to encourage residents to socialize.
Construction could begin in December 2024 and be finished in about three years, Vendrely said. He plans to determine rent when the building is finished, but he said the apartments would run around $1,000 a month, possibly less.
Vendrely owns rental duplexes and single-family homes in the Fort Wayne area, but this would be the first apartment complex, he said. Vendrely said he wants to build because of the housing shortage and chose the Reed Road lot because it’s in a nice community.