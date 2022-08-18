Residents fighting a still-unproposed large-scale solar installation in east Allen County farm country got a partial win today from the county Plan Commission.
With about 50 solar opponents in attendance, the commission voted 7-1 for an amendment to the county zoning ordinance severely restricting large-scale solar sites. Companies would need to get a use variance for the installations, rather than the easier-to-obtain special use now required.
But commission members also voted unanimously to direct the Department of Planning Services to draw up a more comprehensive approach to the issue. The resolution was advanced by Paul Langemann, County Council appointee.
Opponents said they planned to continue their efforts by attending public meetings, circulating petitions and telling the public about the plan.
"It makes us happy. But we have a lot of work to be done yet," said Judy Gerardot of Monroevile, a leader of the opposition.
David Bailey, plan commission citizen member, was the only one to vote against the solar restriction. He said he favored a more comprehensive approach. Pleasant Township Trustee John Henry was absent.