The developer of a proposed hotel on Coventry Lane will have to find more parking spaces before moving forward after the Fort Wayne Plan Commission denied a waiver Monday.
Fort Wayne Hotel Partners LLC requested a few waivers to accommodate a four-story, 110-room Home 2 Suites hotel. A similar proposal was made in 2019 for the 1.3-acre property at 5577 Coventry Lane, but the approval expired after 24 months.
City ordinance requires hotels to have at least one parking spot per room. In 2019, the commission approved waivers to allow a 55-foot-tall, four-story building, reduce setbacks from the property line and to authorize the development to have 81 parking spaces instead of the required 110.
The requests the members considered Monday were the same as the ones passed in 2019 – except the parking waiver was for six less parking spaces. Of the 76 parking spaces, 33 would be on the hotel’s property and the rest would be shared spaces from an adjacent property, the owner of which has provided an easement.
Several people, including other hotel managers, opposed the plans at a public hearing last week, saying the amount of parking is insufficient for 110 hotel rooms and staff. Several commission members shared similar concerns Monday.
Commission vice president Don Schmidt said he understood the concerns but said he trusts the people making the multi-million-dollar investment are the best judges of how much parking is needed. The members questioned the parking easement, and Michelle Wood, senior planner, confirmed the agreement with the hotel will remain intact, even if it is purchased for a new development.
Patrick Zaharako, commission member and city engineer, said he was still concerned about the amount of parking because the hotel won’t have control over parking because most of the facility’s spots will be shared with the adjacent owner. About 100 parking spaces would likely be used when the hotel is at full capacity, Zaharako said.
Member Rachel Tobin Smith and Schmidt were the only two members to support the approval of all three waivers. Schmidt said he was frustrated that the commission members think they know more about parking at a hotel than a developer who has worked with a dozen similar hotels.
“It boggles my mind that you were so audacious,” Schmidt said.
President Connie Haas Zuber quickly corrected Schmidt, reminding him that the ordinance says the hotel needs 110 spaces.
“Well, our ordinance is audacious,” she said.
Nate Taylor of Superhost Hospitality explained that developer Rafiq Sabir has similar hotels with fewer parking spaces that haven’t had issues. The hotel would have a shuttle, and patrons would likely walk to restaurants and businesses at Village of Coventry, reducing the need for guests to bring vehicles to the hotel.
Pete Gensic, engineer working on the hotel project, asked if the failure of the parking space waiver meant the developer would have to include 81 parking spots like in 2019 or the full 110 spaces required by the ordinance.
Zaharako made a motion to approve the primary development plan with all of the waivers – except for the reduced parking spaces. It was approved with a 5-2 vote with Tobin Smith and Schmidt in opposition.
The developer will have to secure a total of 110 parking spaces to move forward with the plans. Planning staff can confirm the parking meets the ordinance without the plans returning for further approval at a future meeting.
The plan commission unanimously approved a primary development plan and recommended rezoning for Bridge of Grace Inc., which plans to put an early learning center and healthcare clinic near the intersection of East Fairfax Avenue and Gaywood Drive.
The request includes multiple waivers, including a reduction of 24 spots from the required number of 78 for the 31,000-square-foot facility. Facilities, such as the education center, are required to have one parking spot per 400 square feet.
Schmidt said he supported the request but pointed out the inconsistency.
“So we can do it for a church but not for a hotel,” Schmidt said.
In other business, the plan commission approved the primary development plan for Village Premier, a multi-use development on the McKinnie Avenue property that used to be the McMillen Park Apartments.
The first phase will include 208 income-based apartments and a clubhouse, and the following phases will bring a daycare, a health center and a mixed-use building for senior housing upstairs and commercial on the first floor.
Fort Wayne City Council will make the final decision on the zoning changes needed for Village Premier.