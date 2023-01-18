Operators of a Marion Township quarry will have to wait at least another month to learn if they can expand a concrete plant onto neighboring land.
The proposal to expand from Irving Materials Inc., 5208 Hoagland Road near Poe, was delayed by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals for the fourth time Wednesday when the project did not muster the required three votes for passage.
The proposal's public hearing was originally set for the board's October meeting but was delayed until November because the board did not have enough members present to vote.
The November meeting also didn't have a quorum, so the proposal was moved to December. At that time, no motions garnered the three votes needed for passage.
Wednesday's vote, 2-1 in favor, also did not achieve the three-vote minimum.
Department of Planning Services staff say the situation has arisen partly because of the resignation late last year of two board members.
Thomas Black, an Allen County Council appointee, and Heather Drebenstedt, who was appointed by the county commissioners, resigned for personal reasons. No replacements had been named as of Wednesday.
The concrete plant proposal previously was opposed by more than a dozen neighbors because it requires the board to make an exception to zoning law. The zoning ordinance does not allow concrete plants except on land where a quarry exists.
This plant would be on land and under the same ownership but adjacent to the quarry property. Other objections were to noise and dust.
David Bailey, citizen member, voted against the proposal. Ron Kohart and Adam Day voted in favor. A second proposal – a request to increase the allowable height of a building from 40 to 87 feet – became moot and was dismissed after Irving Materials' first request failed.
In other business, a second concrete plant proposal – this one from Jonas Eicher Concrete LLC in Springfield Township – was approved.
The business at 15914 Indiana 37 near Thimlar Road requested a use variance and a departure from development standards after a complaint in October. The complaint said the plant was not a permitted use in its limited commercial zoning and violated zoning by having outdoor storage.
Limited commercial zoning requires primary uses to be done indoors.
Jonas Eicher, the applicant, said no negative impacts from the business had been reported in the more than 10 years it has operated there. He offered to take down a tower above height limits, pave some parking spots and remove trucks and other equipment to an off-site building.
Proposed variances for use and development standards regarding landscape buffer and setbacks were approved unanimously.