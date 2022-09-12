A British-based recycler of electronics waste that has promised to bring 200 jobs to southeast Fort Wayne has outlined its building plans in documents filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
In April, Exurban Recycling bought 76 acres from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission at the northeast corner of Adams Center and East Paulding roads in the Adams Township Industrial Park.
The company, based in London, England, now has outlined its plans for the land. The site is near the property now occupied by the Allen County Sheriff’s Training Facility and was recently proposed, amid residents’ objections that the land was too close to schools, for a new Allen County Jail.
Exurban is seeking waivers of development standards to build six buildings taller than allowed under zoning law.
Included is a building described as a smelter that would stand up to 140 feet high. That’s nearly three times as high as the 50 feet allowed under the site’s general industrial zoning.
Other proposed buildings requiring height waivers are a warehouse up to 75 feet tall, a tank house up to 90 feet tall and an electronics waste building up to 115-feet tall.
Also, buildings described as a “leach plant” and a “Cu-line” are planned to be up to 80-feet tall. Cu is the chemical symbol for copper.
The company extracts valuable gold, silver and copper from discarded devices including computers and cell phones so the metals can be reused in new electronics. Millions of tons of waste from electronics are now sent to landfills or shipped overseas every year.
Exurban hopes to reverse that by seeing metals and plastics as raw materials instead of waste products, company officials said in a news release earlier this year.
Exurban defends its proposals by saying the property is “within the Adams Township Industrial Area and has been marked as an area of potential for economic development” in the county’s comprehensive land-use plan.
The application says the buildings are not located against the site’s setbacks, and the plan provides more buffering space from adjacent properties than is required. Some buffering also is provided by mature evergreens, the application says.
In addition, no residential properties about the property, the company’s application says. The land does not require rezoning. Exurban adds if the height waiver is not granted, it will limit “the functionality and capabilities of the facility,” but does not say the plan will be withdrawn.
Exurban purchased the property at 5667 Adams Center Road from the Redevelopment Department for $768,000.
Company representatives Wes Adams and Jean-Paul Deco told the redevelopment commission in April the company would bring $340 million in investment to address the world’s high demand for copper.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation awarded Exurban to $2.5 million in tax credits in May. The company also received a $200,000 state economic development grant for training. The company plans to begin hiring by the end of 2026.
Exubran plans a zero-waste smelter, which company officials said is the world’s first. The Adams Center site is the company’s first U.S. location. If the smelter is approved, construction will begin in 2023, company officials said.
The Fort Wayne Plan Commission has set a public hearing on the development plan for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.