As its ownership of the so-called downtown fast-food block looms, the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board this morning agreed to pursue hiring professional help to aid the transfer.
CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to pursue the hiring of a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of the Grand Wayne Center.
The sale is not expected to close until after the end of next year, Steininger said, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
Also, maintenance of the properties will be needed when the sale is complete, he said.
He suggested a request for proposals from property leasing and management firms would be a solution. The Zacher Company and Sturges Property Group, both of Fort Wayne, were suggested as among the possibilities.
The CIB has pursued acquiring the block because the Grand Wayne is landlocked and has no room for expansion. The land was originally proposed for a downtown arena, but that idea was scrapped.
The first agreement to buy the property from owner George Huber was in 2016. Earlier this year, the eighth amendment to the agreement proposed that the CIB would receive a substantial monthly discount on the $6-million purchase price in exchange for the delay.
The property now holds Rally's, King Gyros and Taco Bell. Steininger previously said there are no plans to evict the restaurants, as there is no immediate use for the land, and the CIB would gain income from the restaurant leases.