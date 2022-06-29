Playground climb Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Levi Salee, 12, left, and his sister Lauren Salee, 9, climb to the top of playground equipment Tuesday while spending the afternoon with their grandfather at Franke Park. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View from the top Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Missionary Church president removed Police apprehend stabbing suspect, second victim dies Local hockey player, son of former Komet, faces cancer treatments Hundreds rally in Fort Wayne for abortion rights Downtown church hosts its first Pride event Stocks Market Data by TradingView