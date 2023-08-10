A Fort Wayne teen accepted a plea agreement Thursday that drops his attempted murder charge in exchange for his pleading guilty to lesser charges and receiving a 15-year prison sentence.
Naing Ngwe, 16, is accused of assisting in an attempted murder that was part of a violent robbery as two victims were held against their will, according to a probable cause affidavit for 19-year-old Riley Irving. Irving was also charged in this case and pleaded guilty in July to attempted murder and two counts of robbery.
Ngwe was initially charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and criminal confinement. If Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepts the plea agreement at sentencing hearing Sept. 8, the defendant’s attempted murder and criminal confinement charges will be dropped.
The deal calls for Ngwe to receive a 15-year sentence for the first count of robbery and 10 years for the second. The sentences would run concurrently.
Ngwe was quiet and fidgeting during the change of plea hearing Thursday as Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns asked the teen questions about his involvement in the shooting.
Ngwe was with Irving when the 19-year-old allegedly shot a man in the chest last fall after robbing him and his friend at gunpoint as they drove around the city, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Darrin Strayer, an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The two victims traveled from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne to meet someone at an apartment complex, records show. After arriving, Irving and Ngwe held the victims at gunpoint, searched their pockets and threatened to kill them if they moved.
The victims were then put in a car, according to court documents.
While driving around Fort Wayne, the defendants tried to get money with one of the victim’s bank cards and demanded the victims send Irving and Ngwe money through CashApp, the victims told police. The next stop on the drive was the shooting’s location.
The victim who was shot kept nudging his friend to signal he needed to flee the car and run, records said. The friend escaped, hearing gunshots as he ran toward a wooded area. After the suspects drove away, the second victim heard his friend screaming for help and eventually found the gunshot victim, who told him he wasn’t going to make it and asked him to take care of his daughter, documents said.
Irving is scheduled to be sentenced by Zent during a hearing Monday.