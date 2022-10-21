A Fort Wayne man could receive a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in a 2021 shooting death.
Dakota Waudby, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Renako Sadiki Kenyatta Thomas, 34
Thomas was shot in the chest Nov. 28, 2021, at a Decatur Road apartment complex on Fort Wayne's south side. His death was the 38th of 49 homicides last year. There have been 21 homicides this year.
Waudby was set to stand trial beginning Tuesday on a murder charge and an enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. He faced up to 85 years in prison if convicted on those counts.
A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Waudby to be sentenced to 30 years in prison if he admits to voluntary manslaughter. A judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement during a Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.
Waudby, Thomas and two others were at the apartment complex when Thomas began arguing with Waudby's girlfriend about texts exchanged the previous day, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Luke MacDonald of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Witnesses told the detective Thomas confronted the girlfriend about "being disrespectful" and said "she needs to watch how she talks to grownups," documents said.
This reportedly led to a conflict between Thomas and Waudby, but witnesses described the events differently.
One witness said Waudby began shooting after Thomas punched Waudby in the face. Another witness said Waudby told Thomas "not to talk to his girlfriend like that" and fired four to five shots.
Police received several calls about gunshots being heard about 1:05 a.m.
Waudby reportedly told the detective he told Thomas to stop yelling at his girlfriend when no one else stepped in. Waudby said Thomas ran at and hit him, causing him to fall.
Waudby "then 'panicked' and '(he) didn't know what to do,'" documents said.
The detective tried to talk with Waudby about the gun and the shooting, documents said, but Waudby said he "'blacked out' and couldn't recall how many times he shot or even where his gun was despite knowing that he '100%' had his gun with him."
Waudby said he could only remember traveling home by car, which is when police pulled him over, documents said.