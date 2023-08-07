A Pleasant Lake man was arrested on a felony drunken-driving charge after his passenger was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.
Matthew J. Braun, 40, was charged with felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and two misdemeanors, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a news release.
First responders were called about 11 p.m. Saturday to Steuben County Road 300 North in rural Pleasant Township. The investigation showed Braun was operating the 1982 Kawasaki motorcycle at high speed when he crashed into a utility box, the news release said.
Braun and Jessica Goodman, 37, of Angola were thrown from the motorcycle. Braun and Goodman were not wearing helmets, the release said.
Goodman had a head injury and was unconscious when first responders arrived, police said. She was in critical condition when she was taken by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Braun was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital by ambulance with apparent injuries to his lower leg.
Along with the new charges, Braun is being held on an outstanding local warrant.
Braun remains at the Steuben County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by Fremont police and fire, Indiana State Police and Steuben County emergency medical services.