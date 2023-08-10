A historic railroad station in Steuben County is the new home of the Indiana Rail Experience.
The 141-year-old, Pleasant Lake railroad station has been acquired by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society to support its expansion of rail tourism programs in northeast Indiana, the nonprofit said Thursday in a news release.
The Indiana Rail Experience offers people tours on a 1940s-era steam locomotive. The train travels the Indiana Northeastern, a regional short-line railroad.
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is now raising money to restore the station’s interior, which is largely preserved. Improvements will likely include a new platform, lighting fixtures and other amenities, the news release said.
The organization is also seeking donations of historic railroad furniture, materials and items that would have typically been found in a railroad station, such as benches, timetable racks, vintage vending machines, signs and communications equipment. The items would be used “to make the station as immersive as possible for visitors,” the news release said.
Kelly Lynch, vice president of the nonprofit, said Harold and Carmen Haifley were great custodians of the station. Their interest in seeing it return to its intended function will have a significant financial effect on Pleasant Lake and the surrounding area, he added.
“We believe that our increased ridership and investment will be catalytic to the area and boost this historical community,” Lynch said in a statement.
The station will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to coincide with the town’s annual Pleasant Lake Days Festival, the news release said. The station will also be used for several upcoming rail-related events, which can be found online at www.indianarailexperience.org.
The organization’s railroad events attracted more than 2,500 visitors to Pleasant Lake during four events in 2022. The Indiana Rail Experience also brought more than $300,000 in economic impact to the region, the news release said.
Elten Powers, president of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, said in a statement that he’s excited to see new life for the rail line that has been one of the community’s assets since the 1800s.
“As a former resort town, Pleasant Lake is an ideal spot to see these dreams develop,” he said in a statement.
Trips will also continue to operate out of Angola; Edon, Ohio; and Hillsdale, Michigan.
The Victorian-style depot, located at 1469 W. Main St. in Pleasant Lake, was constructed in 1882 for the Fort Wayne & Jackson Railroad and was later owned by the New York Central, the news release said. The depot’s structure combines passenger and freight operations, and the station is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
June Julien, executive director of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, said in a statement that the northeast Indiana county will be the railhead for the new corridor that will connect three states.
“One day our visitors will be able to ride our trails, explore our lakes and streams, visit our towns and festivals – and use our very own historic train to do so,” she said.