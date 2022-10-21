A plan for a concrete plant outside of Poe is one of several proposals now scheduled for consideration on Nov. 16, after the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals canceled its meeting this week.
County planning officials said the board lacked a quorum, or enough people present to conduct business.
The concrete plant proposal from Irving Materials Inc. would use 19 acres now zoned and used for agriculture on Hoagland Road in Marion Township.
Irving is seeking a use variance for the plant, as well as a waiver of development standards to allow construction of an 87-foot-tall silo in an area zoned to allow buildings only up to 40 feet high.
According to a report by Department of Planning Services staff, concrete plants are an allowable special use if on the same site as an approved quarry. This plant needs board approval of a variance, however, because it would be on land that abuts a quarry.
The central Indiana-based company contends the ready-mix plant, operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, would not create more noise than the quarry to the south.
But the site would also handle hazardous materials from a truck washout area. The materials would be disposed of off-site, the application says.
It adds the plant should not be considered disruptive because it's adjacent to a "production center" use, a quarry. Also, all setback, landscaping and buffering rules would be met, according to the application.
The 40-foot height restriction for the silos "hinders the plant from operating, as a vast majority of cement silos are this height," the application says. "The cement silos are necessary ... for proper functionality and operation of the plant equipment and to meet anticipated demand."
Three other projects are now scheduled for the Board of Zoning Appeals to consider on Nov. 16. They include a delayed request for expansion of the Graber Lumber sawmill business on Cuba Road in Springfield Township.
A request to allow homeowners to keep several chickens and roosters at their property on Winchester Road in Wayne Township is also scheduled. The property is zoned single-family residential. The case of the chickens might be a first in Allen County, the planning staff's report says.
The delayed zoning appeals board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.
A business meeting of the Allen County Plan Commission was also delayed this week.
That meeting will be combined with a public hearing on the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 45 of Citizens Square. It will be a joint meeting of the Fort Wayne and Allen County plan commissions.
The draft of the comprehensive plan is online at www.ALLINALLEN.org and available at Suite 150 and Suite 320 of Citizens Square.