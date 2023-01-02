Amy Detwiler didn’t just run into the cold waters of the St. Joseph River on Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne resident ran in dressed in a full-body green squid costume that had dangling tentacles and soaked up the water.
It was her first time participating in the Fort Wayne Polar Bear Club’s annual New Year’s Day dip at Johnny Appleseed Park. She did it for giggles.
“Why not, really,” she said. “I’m always trying something new.”
Running down the beach into the water with more than 100 other people – some in swimsuits, some in costumes and some in shorts and T-shirts – is a way to face your fears, she said. She and her friends plan to do it again next year.
“We’re getting a bunch more people to do it. There should be a thousand people,” she said. “It’s very liberating.”
Based on the sign-up sheet, 120 people officially ran into the water, many just to get wet and get out, but some lingered to frolic in the water for a few minutes. So-called polar bears traveled here from cities and towns throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Their ages ranged from tweens to 80s.
Not all participants signed in or knew there was a sign-in sheet, said Dave Bieberich, who organizes the event each year. Almost just as many people watched on the sidelines and in a group across the river, making participation estimates difficult.
Bieberich said it was an appropriate crowd for the temperature, which was in the high 40s at 2 p.m. Other years saw about 300 swimmers when the weather was in the 50s and just a handful when the temperature dipped below zero, he said.
One year organizers had to chip a hole in the ice, which allowed one to two people at a time to dip in and then get out.
The group has a good safety record with no problems in the 52 years Bieberich has been involved. Rescue workers from the Fort Wayne Fire Department were there, some in the water in wetsuits or a boat, to ensure safety.
Bieberich has taken the plunge in the past with his wife and his grandchildren, including a 6-year-old grandson who wanted to dip his feet in with Grandpa. Bieberich started participating when he returned home from Vietnam. Back then, the St. Joe Athletic Club held the event, he said.
It’s been held every year since then, somewhat informally down the river during the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Bieberich now does the organizing for the Fort Wayne Polar Bear Club.
“Unofficially, there’s no real club,” he said. He just reserves the spot and makes sure emergency workers attend.
Bieberich knows many jump into the freezing water for the exhilaration. “I do it because I’m keeping my record up,” he said.
Bieberich described going into the water as feeling “sharp – it’s more like a burn than cold.”
Max Joley of Fort Wayne has taken the plunge for eight years with his rugby team. He expected it to help with his sluggishness from New Year’s Eve, and he recommends everyone try it.
“It wakes you up in the morning. I think it’s a fun time,” Joley said. “You’ve got to drop in at least once.”
Heather Grunawalt of Fort Wayne said, “If you weren’t awake, you will be (after jumping in).”
This was her first time, and she brought family along.
“I thought about it for years,” Grunawalt said. “I’m 40 now. I had to commit.”
Many of those who’ve taken the plunge for decades remain dedicated to it.
Judy Bireley of Fort Wayne went in using the walker that helps her get around with her sciatica. She used to watch it with her parents before joining in herself 36 years ago.
“It’s very refreshing,” she said. “It’s the greatest way to bring on the new year – wash away the old, bring in the new.”