Fort Wayne police arrested an 18-year-old man, who is a suspect in several recent shootings, a news release said today.
Daeshawn Jones was arrested Thursday following a criminal investigation led by the Fort Wayne Police Department's Homicide Unit, a news release said. His preliminary charges include two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
When police arrested Jones, they found multiple weapons, a news release said.
The Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Narcotics Division, Aerial Support Unit, Crime Scene Management and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the investigation.
No further information was immediately available.