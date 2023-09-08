Fort Wayne police Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man as the suspected Glenbrook Square Mall shooter from a week ago.
Quentin Lewis is charged with criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon in the incident that left a victim in stable condition after being shot in the leg, officers said.
Police said the victim was uncooperative and the shooting likely stemmed from a personal dispute.
Officers took Lewis into custody Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Crescent and State avenues, they said.
Last week's shooting was the second at Glenbrook Square in less than two months.
In early July, police arrested another 27-year-old, Gregory Normil, in a shooting that shut down the mall at least four to five hours early on a Saturday.
Normil has been released on bond and faces the same charges as Lewis. The victim in the July shooting also was shot in the leg during a personal dispute, police said.