A man who barricaded himself in an apartment on Fort Wayne's north side exited peacefully this afternoon.
Fort Wayne police cordoned off areas of West Wind Apartments off Harris Road on the city’s north side.
The man threatened to shoot himself, his family and police, Fort Wayne Police Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb said.
The man began making threats — including to shoot an ex-employer — about 9 a.m., Webb said. A friend of his received those threats by texts and social media and notified the police.
However, the friend didn’t know where the man was. Police were able to locate the man at West Wind by using his cellphone signal, and they set up the perimeter about 11:17 a.m.
The crisis response team and drone operators were called to the scene. Residents were asked to shelter in place.
Webb said he’d been talking with the man by phone. By 2:30 p.m., he hadn’t convinced the man to leave the apartment voluntarily.
There are no criminal charges pending for the man. If the man gives up peacefully, police will place him under a 72-hour hold and have him go through a psychiatric evaluation, Webb said.
The Journal Gazette will continue to have updates as they occur.