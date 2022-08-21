If kids still dream of being police officers when they get older, not enough hold onto that vision when they grow up.
Police departments that serve the Allen County area are realizing that when they try to recruit, seeking qualified candidates who pass the required written, physical and psychological tests.
“Most departments aren’t meeting their hiring goals,” Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said. That’s state and nationwide.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker of Fort Wayne District 22 said larger agencies have the same struggles.
“We’re not different from any other agency,” he said. “We’re pulling from the same pool.”
Many departments are understaffed. Walker said the state police are allotted 1,285 troopers statewide but have 1,147 currently. The Fort Wayne post has 53 troopers, but about 20 years ago, had about 70 to 75.
“We’ve been that way for a while,” Walker said, adding that the situation is poised to get worse. “We’re going to have a lot of people retire in the next few years.”
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has a dual problem when it comes to staffing. Besides needing deputies on the road doing typical policing work, it needs confinement officers to guard those who are arrested.
“On the police side of things, our numbers are pretty good. It’s on the confinement side” that numbers are thin, said Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger.
The sheriff’s department needs 144 positions filled at the jail but has 125 officers, and it has 141 positions for road officers but just 137 filled. The road officers come from the ranks of the jail guards.
In March, a federal judge told the Allen County Commissioners and Sheriff’s Department that alleviating understaffing was among improvements that need to be made at the Allen County Jail. To avoid creating even more understaffing at the jail, the sheriff’s department is reluctant to move confinement officers into police position even though four are ready, Hershberger said.
“It’s not that we can’t,” he said. “It’s just that we chose not to.”
The department would like to ask for more deputy positions, too, but it won’t until current positions are filled, he added. In eight years, additional positions are likely to open as the baby boomer generation retires.
To try to keep staffing up, police departments are changing the ways they find and hire officers, including beefing up their online presence.
Four years ago, Fort Wayne police put together a recruiting team and new strategy.
Hershberger said the sheriff’s department created a full-time personnel division, now with three employees. It invests in recruitment, such as commercials on local radio or advertisements in malls, spending about $50,000 last year to find candidates.
“They’re out there,” he said. “We’ve got to go find them. We’ve got to entice them.”
Bad publicity melds with rising demands
Reed sees a few reasons why it’s harder for the local police department to hire. Police have been viewed in a bad light publicly, he said. Many departments are watching retention levels increasingly decline.
And the nature of law enforcement has changed. Police departments need to have more technical and digital expertise, such as the ability to use drones during standoffs and investigate social media use. There’s a need for officers with expertise in how computers and phones work and how to get evidence from them. And there’s a need for officers to recognize when social services are needed.
“So we continue to grow as the needs of the community grow,” Reed said. “We’re no longer just patrol officers.”
The fully staffed Fort Wayne force is 485 officers, but Reed expects to ask for 15 more positions for a total of 500 for next year because of what’s required.
Despite the need for more officers, officials maintain strict standards. The process to become an officer in any department is lengthy, and state law requires officers to be 21 by the time they pass a police academy.
The state police requirements include a background check, drug testing, medical and physical testing and passing a polygraph. The state police academy lasts 23 weeks.
“I can’t tell you how to pass (a lie detector test) other than to be honest,” Walker said.
The state police try to get 50 to 60 recruits seated in a class.
“We typically don’t get those numbers,” Walker said. If there are 50 applicants, about 35 to 40 graduate from the academy.
Despite a high dropout rate, standards are enforced.
“We don’t plan on reducing our expectations or reducing our standards on who we hire,” Walker said.
The sheriff’s department also requires its candidates to pass polygraph tests.
The Fort Wayne Police Department graduated its 66th recruit class July 8 from its own state-approved academy with 36 new officers. The process started almost a year before with a written test.
Recruitment Officer Doug Weaver said the department had more than 600 applicants based on recruiting from March to May. That number plummeted to 200 once the process began last summer. Some prospects simply lost interest, he said.
Then the recruits went through physical tests, psychological tests, background reviews and interviews before orientation for the academy. That academy lasts about six months.
New ways to recruit, lateral hiring helps
“This was one of our larger classes,” Reed said. With the graduation, the Fort Wayne Police Department was one short of having all its 485 officer positions full.
With lateral hires – officers coming from other departments and taking an abbreviated training in the department’s academy – even pending retirements won’t diminish a full force.
Weaver said that Fort Wayne is streamlining the process for candidates. A recruiting website is in the works, and communications are done with texts as people respond less often to emails now.
“Every generation’s different,” Reed said. “The days of simply posting a job on a board are gone.”
Weaver said everyone who contacts the department is assigned a recruiter until they either graduate or are no longer interested.
Locally, the department gets involved in Junior Achievement to reach students before high school and recruits at events including the National Night Out.
Scouting for staff is nationwide, and recruitment officers travel to colleges including Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois and to military bases in an effort to build awareness for the department. Fort Wayne has hired candidates from California and New York City.
“They come here because of the work these people are doing,” Reed said.
Walker said the state police look at college fairs, job fairs and military bases, where those who serve are coming to the end of their enlistment.
State police also offer ride along programs for those 18 years and older and internships for college students.
Hershberger said the sheriff’s department recruits locally but is willing to hire anyone who moves to Allen County. The department is also reaching out to youth earlier, he said.
“Those school resource officers aren’t just security guards,” Hershberger said, describing them as mentors, coaches and recruiters.
Every Wednesday, the sheriff’s department offers a written test for those who want to apply for a job in the department and includes a tour of the jail.
“There are not hidden secrets about that jail,” Hershberger said.
For county, jail staffing creates another issue
The change in the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s process came four to five years ago when officials recognized high turnover at the jail.
“We had to find a creative way to keep the staff at the jail,” Hershberger said.
That’s when they decided that to become a sheriff’s deputy, someone must work as an Allen County corrections officer first.
Working in the jail allows potential deputies to deal immediately with some of the people they’ll encounter on the street and learn how to connect to people, he said. It also requires them to retain composure in difficult situations, such as when they’re having feces and urine thrown at them.
“It teaches you to have thick skin,” Hershberger said. “So when things go bad out there on the street, you already know how they’ll react.”
Hiring street deputies from within allows the department to evaluate their professionalism and whether they are ready to move up. If they’re not, the officers are told why, whether it’s dedication, maturity or level of physical ability.
Promoting from within also saves time because background checks have already been made. “We’ve already vetted them the first time,” Hershberger said.
Confinement officers can also start work at age 18 and be part of the department until they reach 21, the age where they can become full police officers. Some people prefer to work in the jail positions, however, and will stay there.
Hershberger said pay starts at $21.75 an hour, about $45,240 annually. That’s the same level for confinement officers and court security.
Walker said state troopers earn about $46,000 a year as cadets and $50,000 as officers.
Reed said Fort Wayne has also been able to reduce violent crime, which makes local police department positions more desirable. For 2022, the salary is $59,529 for first year and $66,143 for second in Fort Wayne.
Policies rethought on tattoos, drug use
Police departments retain their standards and requirements, but they’re also reconsidering what could be acceptable as society changes, such as tattoos.
The state police’s tattoo policy is that officers can have nothing on the face or on an exposed surface, such as the arms and necks.
“That’s a real restriction for our military candidates,” Walker said.
The Allen County sheriff’s department has similar rules on exposed tattoos, so officers who have tattoos on their arms must wear long sleeves, Hershberger said. The words or images also can’t be offensive in any way.
Society’s different view of drugs has also affected the hiring pool and changed how candidates are considered. Ideally, when someone reaches age 18, they understand choices and effects, Hershberger said.
The no-tolerance policy has gone. At one time, the sheriff’s office wouldn’t consider anyone who’d used hard drugs within 10 years or marijuana in three.
“Now it’s really a case-by-case basis,” he said.
There’s a difference between an 18-year-old who tries marijuana for the first time at graduation and a 25-year-old veteran who’s used heroin 10 times after separation from the armed forces.
For the Indiana State Police, potential recruits cannot have marijuana arrests and cannot have used the drug within the last three years.
Three years is the timeline for use of soft drugs, Walker said. The state police department has a no-tolerance policy for hard drugs.
“We will not waive our drug tests,” Walker said, adding that’s a matter of character qualifications.
“You violate the public trust on some things,” he said, “and you’ll never recover.”