A crash Friday afternoon in Steuben County described by authorities as nearly head-on killed one person and sent three others to a hospital with critical injuries.
Steuben County sheriff’s deputies and EMS first responders were called to Indiana 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4 p.m. on an initial report of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Donald Gene Squires, 50, of Howe was traveling west on Indiana 120 when it crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound silver 2012 Volkswagen passenger car.
The woman riding in the Volkswagen’s front passenger seat died at the scene due to blunt force trauma, the sheriff’s office said. The male driver and two small children, who were in safety seats in the back seat, were taken by ambulance to Cameron Hospital in Angola in critical condition.
The driver and the elder child were flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Samaritan helicopter. Squires suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. No other information was released Friday pending notification of family.
No one injured in OmniSource blaze
No one was hurt in a Friday afternoon fire at metal recycler OmniSource, 2511 Taylor St., an official said.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the fire about 4 p.m.
The sprinkler systems kept the flames in check, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said, allowing firefighters to concentrate on spot fires in the roof, walls and insulation. There was significant damage to the interior finishes in addition to moderate fire, water and smoke damage, he said.
OmniSource staff assisted by shutting down systems to make it safe for firefighters, O’Connor said. Due to the nature of the business, the metal recycling operation has occasional fires, he said, adding that this one was caused by machinery that caught fire.
OmniSource is a division of Steel Dynamics Inc., which bought the business in 2007 from the Rifkin family for $1.1 billion.