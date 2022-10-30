It took the Fort Wayne Fire Department about 20 minutes to extinguish a fire at Waterloo Apartments on the city’s southeast side.
No one was home at the affected unit at 5836 Bunt Drive when the fire was reported about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
When crews arrived, they found flames coming through the roof and one apartment fully engulfed in fire, according to a Sunday news release. The blaze reached the attic and caused a partial roof collapse of the one-story structure.
The unit received heavy fire, water and smoke damage, officials said. No one was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
Motorcycle stunt injures Auburn teen
An Auburn teen trying to pop a wheelie on a motorcycle landed in the hospital instead, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.
Briant Mosquera, 18, was traveling southbound in the 4000 block of County Road 47 about 4:50 p.m. Saturday when he made the ill-fated attempt and lost control of the 2007 Honda motorcycle.
The vehicle landed on his ankle, causing a “severe ankle injury,” officials said.
The sheriff’s department issued Mosquera a citation for performing the stunt, according to a news release. Officials do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident.
Damage to the motorcycle is estimated at $5,000.