Six cats and one dog died from smoke inhalation after a Fort Wayne house caught fire, officials said Sunday in a news release.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 6511 Hackberry Lane about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two adult residents were already outside the two-story structure when crews arrived. After entering the building, firefighters found and extinguished a small fire in the basement.
Firefighters found seven deceased pets when they searched the home, which had moderate smoke damage and minor fire and water damage, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Payne motorcyclist critically injured
A Payne, Ohio, man was in critical condition following a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Sunday.
Jeremy Demoss, 48, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 about 8:15 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to a news release. The motorcycle left the road, passed through a ditch and ended up in a corn field.
Demoss, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by helicopter to an Ohio hospital, where he was in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.