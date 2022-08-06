Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Friday night.
Officers said they found the victim in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue about 11:47 p.m. after receiving a report of shots in the area.
The man had multiple gun blast wounds and paramedics took him to a hospital.
Police said a white SUV was in the area before witnesses heard the gunshots. One person called 911 and another tried to help the victim until officers arrived, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.