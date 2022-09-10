Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting they say left a man in critical condition Friday night.
Officers were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way about 10:13 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He remains at a hospital where he was listed with life-threatening injuries. The man told police he drove to the Owaissa Way area after being shot near Gruber and Vesey avenues, where officers did find evidence of a shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.