One man was shot and critically injured in a fight in Warsaw early today, and two people in the fight were arrested, a news release said.
The Warsaw Police Department was called about 12:40 a.m. to a report of shots filed in the 100 block of East Baker Street, police said in a statement. They found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was treated by Lutheran EMS and Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory responders, was driven to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital to be stabilized, and was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed as being in critical but stable condition.
Police said a fight broke out in the front yard of a Baker Street home, and during the fight a shot was fired.
Michael Raul Ramirez, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a weapon, pointing a firearm and battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies.
During the investigation, police said, officers observed an injury to the suspect’s head. Further investigation revealed this occurred during the fight with the use of brass knuckles. Officers used a ladder to search the roof of the residence and found a set of brass knuckles.
Alonso Miguel Contreras, 21, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of battery, causing moderate bodily injury, police said.