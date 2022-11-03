A driver was critically injured this morning in an SUV-dump truck crash at Dawkins and Morgan roads in dense fog, Allen County police said today.
County police said they were called about 9 a.m. to the intersection, where a woman was pinned inside the sport utility vehicle.
Police said the SUV was traveling west on Dawkins Road when it collided with the dump truck's trailer, which was turning east on Dawkins from Morgan Road.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but upon arrival was downgraded to critical condition, police said. They said the man driving the dump truck was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by county police.