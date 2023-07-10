A Hicksville, Ohio, man died and a second Hicksville man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash on U.S. 24 in Defiance County early today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Jose M. Carrillo-Cabanzo, 24, a passenger in the car, died at the scene of the 12:17 a.m. crash on westbound U.S. 24 west of Baltimore Street, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement. It said the car's driver, Brayan Cabanzo-Cano, 21, was flown to a Toledo hospital.
The highway patrol said Cabanzo-Cano was driving east in the westbound lanes when his car collided head-on with a westbound semi driven by Mingat Singh, 24, of Greenwood, Indiana.
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said.