An Illinois truck driver died Wednesday in a two-truck crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County, state police said.
State police were called to the westbound 120.5-mile marker near the Howe exit about 7 a.m. and found one semi had crashed into the rear end of another, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
According to the preliminary police investigation, a truck driven by Jawad Ahmed, 51, of New York was traveling west in the right lane well below the minimum speed limit.
A truck driven by Luka Cuk, 29, of Illinois was also traveling west in the right lane and took evasive action to avoid the collision, state police said, but struck the rear of Ahmed's semi.
Cuk, who was initially trapped inside the wreckage, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ahmed was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was shut down for more than three hours during the police investigation and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation.