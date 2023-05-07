Two Butler women survived and a 27-year-old Ohio man died in a fiery weekend crash in DeKalb County, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:20 p.m. Saturday when the sedan hit a bump in the 7300 block of County Road 28 at a high rate of speed, police said.
The driver – identified as Logan Riehle of Edgerton, Ohio – lost control and overcorrected, the release said. It added the car collided with a ditch and flipped several times before resting on the driver's side.
The passengers – Michaela Slone, 26, and Kristen Ritchie, 21 – exited the vehicle and called 911, police said. The car caught fire before help arrived. A Butler Police Department officer and tow truck driver for extinguishing the flames, officials said.
The women were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.
The release indicated the car's speed and a controlled substance contributed to the crash.