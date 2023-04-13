One person was killed and three were injured in a Wednesday shooting that erupted during a memorial at McCormick Park for a 19-year-old who died after a shooting this week.
Fort Wayne police believe the shooting happened at 6:43 p.m. during a balloon release, said Officer Anthony Krock, public information officer.
Krissy Williams, a nearby resident, said her son attended the memorial at the park in the Harvester neighborhood on the city’s east side honoring 19-year-old Tyreece Corion Vachon, who died from injuries in a Tuesday shooting across town. Krock did not say who the memorial was honoring.
Three men were taken by private vehicles to a hospital before police arrived. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital, Krock said in a news release.
One woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital Wednesday. Krock did not have additional information about the victims’ conditions.
Police do not currently have a suspect and are not sure whether the shooting was targeted or random, he said.
“Anytime there’s a large crowd and obviously there’s potential for several victims – whether they’re intended targets or not,” Krock said.
Williams said the situation is sad given the circumstances.
“It’s sad because that was a memorial service for someone that, you know, lost their life, and their loved ones and kids are out here,” Williams said. “Like really? They couldn’t wait to take the fight and do it at another time? Innocent people got shot that had nothing to do with it. They were just out here.”
Williams said Vachon was well-known in the area for playing sports and having his own clothing line. She said it was shocking someone would start shooting at an event honoring his life.
“I’ll just have to pray for these kids,” Williams said. “You know, you just gotta be careful of your surroundings at all times.”
José Jesús Lara was home across the street at the time of the shooting.
He said he thought about going outside, but his wife told him not to because anything could happen. He and his wife were watching television when he heard four or five shots and looked out the window.
“I saw everybody running everywhere, and then a lot of kids run onto my lawn, and a lot of people crying,” Lara said.
It was followed by the sirens of police cars.
Being new to the area, Lara hasn’t met many of his neighbors but said it was nice to see families playing in the park with Wednesday’s warm weather. But, he said, the shooting wasn’t shocking to him.
“Everywhere this is violence,” Lara said. “It’s not good to say, but it’s a new normal now because there are arms everywhere. You can buy arms like candy.”
In the park and on Redwood Avenue, items including balloons, shoes, toys and cellphones were lying in the road after the shooting, waiting to be collected as evidence.
People with information on the shooting are asked to call the police department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.