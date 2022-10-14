Fort Wayne police are interviewing a person of interest in a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man hurt early today.
Callers phoned about the attack in the 7900 block of Decatur Road about 2:30 a.m., police said. When officers arrived they found the woman who was declared dead at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital, but his injuries aren't life threatening, police said. Detectives also are trying to determine if he is a suspect in the fatal stabbing.
Police also are investigating a Thursday evening stabbing that left a man dead. Officials believe that attack happened on Oliver Street near Greene Street.
A driver dropped the victim off at the downtown fire station about 6:15 p.m. and he later died at a hospital.
Police are interviewing multiple people of interest in the killing. No further information was provided.