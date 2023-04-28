A woman was found dead this morning following a one-car crash in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne police said.
City police said they were called about 9:20 a.m. and found a car had crashed into a trailer on private property. A woman was found unresponsive in the driver's seat and was pronounced dead by paramedics, they said.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the crash may have occurred shortly after midnight.
The crash remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the county coroner's office.