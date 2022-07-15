One person is dead and another is suffering severe injuries at a hospital after an early-morning crash today in Allen County.
Police said the male driver of a SUV was north on Indiana 37, west of North County Line Road, when he went off the north side of the road, hit a bridge embankment and went airborne about 5 a.m.
The vehicle caught fire after it landed, officers said, and while the driver managed to crawl from the wreckage his male passenger died in the crash.
No further information was provided and the incident remains under investigation.