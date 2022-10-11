Police in New Haven are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person early today.
Officers spotted a vehicle off the road near a tree line in the 6100 block of East Indiana 930, where they found a male victim injured and unconscious about 4 a.m., police said.
Paramedics declared the driver dead at the scene.
Police believe the person was traveling north on South Maplecrest Road when the vehicle left the road, hitting trees before coming to rest in a nearby field.
No other motorists were involved and no further information was provided.