A construction worker died this morning when a construction vehicle backed over him, Fort Wayne police said.
Police were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a motor vehicle fatality in the 3400 block of Wells Street. Witnesses told police the victim was on his phone, unaware of the backing construction vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police said.
The Allen County coroner's office will release the victim's identity, along with the cause and manner of death, after notification of family members.
The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.