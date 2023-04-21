A man died Thursday afternoon in a crash in the parking lot of Meijer, 10305 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne police said today.
Police said a Lincoln MKX was attempting to park about 1:20 p.m. when it suddenly accelerated, striking a man next to his vehicle along with several other vehicles.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Meijer and the driver are cooperating with investigators, they said, and the Allen County coroner's office will identify the victim once family notification has been made.
The crash remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.